Hong Kong Stock Market Draws Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 500 points or 2.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,475-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, while the properties were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 240.63 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 23,476.05 after trading between 23,250.34 and 23,523.81.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics surged 3.05 percent, while Xiaomi soared 2.43 percent, Alibaba spiked 2.09 percent, New World Development plummeted 1.61 percent, Henderson Land plunged 1.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.50 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tanked 1.24 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 1.20 percent, Power Assets skidded 1.08 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 0.96 percent, AIA Group declined 0.84 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 0.82 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 0.73 percent, WH Group surrendered 0.63 percent, China Mobile sank 0.60 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.56 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 0.54 percent, Sands China added 0.33 percent, Ping An Insurance and Hang Lung Properties both shed 0.31 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.29 percent, CITIC and Hengan International both gained 0.18 percent, CNOOC rose 0.13 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.05 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.