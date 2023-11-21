News & Insights

Hong Kong stock exchange introduces exemption to "double dipping" restrictions

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 21, 2023 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds details, quote from paragraph 2

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK on Tuesday said its unit has introduced an exemption to its "double dipping" restrictions in a bid to allow investors to buy more shares in an initial public offering (IPO).

Double dipping refers to subscription or purchase of additional securities by an existing shareholder or cornerstone investor of an IPO.

The Hong Kong stock exchange will allow double dipping if an IPO meets certain conditions, such as the offer having a total value of at least HK$1 billion ($128.3 million), among others, HKEX said.

"We believe this new arrangement will be beneficial to the book building and share allocation process, and is designed to maintain the optimum balance between market facilitation and investor protection,” said Katherine Ng, HKEX head of listing.

The revised regulation will take effect immediately, the bourse operator added.

($1 = 7.7949 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.