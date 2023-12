Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Friday CEO Nicolas Aguzin will be stepping down in May.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

