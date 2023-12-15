News & Insights

Hong Kong stock exchange CEO Aguzin set to leave firm - Bloomberg News

December 15, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX)0388.HK CEO Nicolas Aguzin is set to leave the company, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aguzin, whose contract is set to end in May, will not be around for another term, the report said, adding that the terms of his exit remained unclear because it's not certain if he would exit immediately or finish his contract.

HKEX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that HKEX was considering extending Aguzin's contract until May 2025, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aguzin took the helm at HKEX in May 2021, having been recruited from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N. He succeeded Charles Li, who had held the position for more than a decade.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu)

