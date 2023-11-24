News & Insights

Hong Kong stock exchange allows Indonesian firms for secondary listing

November 24, 2023 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX)0388.HK on Friday said it had added the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) as a Recognised Stock Exchange (RSE), allowing companies listed in Indonesia to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

IDX will join 16 other international exchanges from around the world that have already received this recognition, including the exchanges in Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, among others, HKEX said in a statement.

The recognition follows a memorandum signed between HKEX and IDX in July to explore cooperation in a number of areas, including cross-listing opportunities, the Hong Kong bourse said.

"This addition, will support potential cross-listings, providing domestic Indonesian companies with access to a wider regional and global investor base, opening up new opportunities for growth and enhanced market visibility," Katherine Ng, HKEX Head of Listing, said.

