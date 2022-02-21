Hong Kong startup Greater Bay Airlines granted air transport licence

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Air Transport Licensing Authority said on Monday it had granted an air transport licence to startup Greater Bay Airlines, clearing the way for it to operate scheduled commercial flights immediately.

Greater Bay Airlines operated its first cargo charter flight last November after receiving its air operator's certificate in October, but until now had not been approved to launch regularly scheduled commercial flights.

The startup will be competing against the financial centre's dominant carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK and Hong Kong Airlines.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Jamie Freed; editing by Jason Neely)

