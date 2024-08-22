Hong Kong Spot Bitcoin ETFs Saw Highest Inflows in a Month

Hong Kong's spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their largest inflow of funds in over a month today, highlighting growing Asian interest in Bitcoin investment vehicles.

JUST IN: 🇭🇰 Hong Kong #Bitcoin ETFs saw $15 million in inflows today, the highest in a month.



Slowly and steadily 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q83tjbS0ML August 22, 2024

The ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF took in 274 Bitcoin worth around $15 million on August 22nd, its biggest single day of inflows since July 12th. The other two Hong Kong spot Bitcoin ETFs - Bosera Hashkey and Harvest saw no flows today.

Hong Kong approved its first three spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, following the launch of similar products in the U.S. and Europe. The ETFs allow investors to be exposed to Bitcoin prices without having to handle the asset directly.

While Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF volumes pale compared to those in the U.S., inflows have been steadily climbing. The ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF is the largest of the Hong Kong products, with over $141 million in net assets. Bosera Hashkey and Harvest Bitcoin ETFs have around $99 million and $30 million, respectively, under management.

The total assets under management across the three Hong Kong Spot Bitcoin ETFs is approximately 4,450 BTC worth around $270 million.

While still modest, the growing inflows indicate increasing bitcoin interest and adoption among Asian institutional investors. As Bitcoin matures into an established asset class, Asian and global investors are seeking regulated exposure through products like spot ETFs.

