Hong Kong SPAC listings to be allowed from Jan. 1

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, will be allowed to list in Hong Kong from Jan. 1, 2022, the local stock exchange operator said in a statement on Friday.

The statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK also set out several tweaks to its initial proposals for a SPAC regime which it published in a consultation document earlier this year.

