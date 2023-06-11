Hong Kong showrooms of Chinese automaker BYD daubed with red paint -police

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Three showrooms and service centres in Hong Kong of Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd 1211.HK were daubed with red paint in the early hours of Monday, police told Reuters.

The locations were in the districts of Tsim Sha Tsui, a tourist area in Kowloon district, the area of Wan Chai on Hong Kong island and Tin Shui Wai in the New Territories.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)

