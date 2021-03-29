Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 440 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,340-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields offset by rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the properties and casinos were offset by weakness from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 1.87 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 28,338.30 after trading between 28,132.36 and 28,484.66.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rose 0.65 percent, while AIA Group increased 0.37 percent, Alibaba Group was up 0.09 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 3.80 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 3.43 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.75 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 5.51 percent, China Resources Land soared 4.21 percent, CITIC spiked 3.91 percent, CNOOC sank 1.43 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.33 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.28 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 1.54 percent, Henderson Land advanced 1.04 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas accelerated 2.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.76 percent, Longfor skyrocketed 6.95 percent, Meituan plummeted 7.15 percent, New World Development climbed 1.18 percent, Sands China and Power Assets both gained 0.66 percent, Techtronic Industries shed 1.37 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 1.38 percent and WuXi Biologics skidded 1.79 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, with only the Dow peeking into positive territory at the close.

The Dow added 98.49 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 33,171.37, while the NASDAQ sank 79.08 points or 0.60 percent to end at 13,059.65 and the S&P 500 eased 3.45 points or 0.09 percent to close at 3,971.09.

The soft start on Monday came amid profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the previous session at new record closing highs.

Adding to the pessimism, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note rose to over 1.70 percent, again fueling inflation concerns.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions - but news about freeing the container ship that had blocked the Suez canal helped limit oil's upside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.59 or 1 percent at $61.56 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see February figures for retail sales later today; in January, retail sales were down 14.5 percent on year.

