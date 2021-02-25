Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,950 points or 7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 30,075-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firmly negative on treasury yield and interest rate concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 355.93 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 30,074.17 after trading between 29,833.05 and 30,453.12.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slid 0.12 percent, while AIA Group dropped 0.49 percent, Alibaba Group increased 0.25 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 1.33 percent, BOC Hong Kong surged 3.78 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy eased 0.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 2.03 percent, China Resources Land skyrocketed 11.23 percent, CITIC added 1.04 percent, CNOOC rallied 2.28 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.60 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.13 percent, Hang Lung Properties was up 0.24 percent, Henderson Land jumped 2.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.35 percent, Meituan perked 1.26 percent, New World Development spiked 3.02 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 2.63 percent, Sands China gained 0.93 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties soared 3.31 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 1.06 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 2.05 percent and Xiaomi Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened in the red and saw the losses continue to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 559.85 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 31,402.01, while the NASDAQ plummeted 478.54 points or 3.52 percent to close at 13,119.43 and the S&P 500 tumbled 96.09 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,829.34.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a continued increase in treasury yields, which led to renewed concerns about interest rates. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds rose to their highest levels in a year, with the ten-year yield spiking above 1.6 percent in intraday trading.

The increase in yields followed the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a steep drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked more than expected in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product jumped slightly more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session amid hopes global energy demand will see a significant rise and hit pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $63.53 a barrel after hitting a fresh 13-month high of $63.81 a barrel.

