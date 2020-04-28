Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering nearly 750 points or 3.2 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,575-point plateau although investors may cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to mild profit taking and another tumble in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 295.82 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 24,575.96 after trading between 24,176.88 and 24,582.66.

Among the actives, CITIC surged 2.70 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 2.21 percent, Sands China spiked 1.73 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 1.58 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.50 percent, New World Development climbed 1.44 percent, CNOOC gathered 1.41 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.35 percent, AIA Group gathered 1.20 percent, WH Group advanced 1.16 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 1.06 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 1.02 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.99 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.96 percent, China Mobile was up 0.64 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.63 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed and finished in the red.

The Dow eased 32.23 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 24,101.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 122.43 points or 1.40 percent to 8,607.73 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.52 percent to end at 2,863.39.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of have already started reopening, while other states like New York have announced plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets.

The choppy trading also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Tuesday as concerns about outlook for global energy demand, excess supply in the global market and a lack of storage continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.44 or 3.4 percent at $12.34 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.