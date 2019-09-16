Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 180 points or 0.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,120-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, properties and casinos were offset by support from the oil companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 228.14 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 27,124.55 after trading between 26,976.30 and 27,212.89.

Among the actives, CNOOC skyrocketed 7.39 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China both plummeted 2.31 percent, New World Development plunged 2.30 percent. China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 1.82 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.72 percent, AIA Group retreated 1.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 0.92 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.90 percent, BOC Hong Kong dropped 0.87 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 0.86 percent, China Mobile lost 0.67 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 0.61 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.58 percent, WH Group rose 0.54 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw moderate weakness on Monday, reflecting concerns about the impact of skyrocketing oil prices.

The Dow shed 142.70 points or 0.52 percent to 27,076.82, while the NASDAQ lost 23.17 points or 0.28 percent to 8,153.54 and the S&P 500 fell 9.43 points or 0.31 percent to 2,997.96.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a spike by the price of crude oil, with Brent crude futures showing the biggest intraday jump on record after a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry - raising concerns about the impact higher energy prices could have on the already fragile global economy.

Crude oil prices surged Monday, hitting their biggest single-session intraday gain in 20 years after drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities resulted in a loss of about 5 percent of global crude output. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $8.05 or 14.7 percent at $62.90 a barrel, a four-month high.

U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to the respond to the attacks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing the finger at Iran. A potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran would weigh on a global economy that is already being dragged down by the U.S.-China trade war.

Later this week, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points. Trump has been pressuring the Fed for a larger rate cut, pointing to the stimulus announced by other central banks around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.