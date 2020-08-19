Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 185 points or 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,180-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on economic recovery woes. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday in a session that was shortened by an approaching cyclone. Casinos and oil and insurance companies led the market lower.

For the day, the index lost 188.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 25,178.91 after trading between 25,079.25 and 25,382.51.

Among the actives, Hengan International plummeted 5.42 percent, while China Life Insurance plunged 4.48 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 2.27 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.08 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.80 percent, China Mobile retreated 1.67percent, Wharf Real Estate soared 1.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 1.24 percent, Tencent Holdings surrendered 1.17 percent, CITIC sank 0.91 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.82 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.67 percent, WH Group lost 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical fell 0.56 percent, CNOOC slid 0.55 percent, Sino Land added 0.55 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.50 percent, Sands China dipped 0.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.45 percent, AIA Group slipped 0.40 percent, New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties both rose 0.25 percent, Power Assets increased 0.23 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was up 0.21 percent, Hong Kong &China Gas eased 0.18 percent and Hang Lung Properties and China Resources Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, slipping firmly into the red.

The Dow shed 85.19 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,692.88, while the NASDAQ lost 64.38 points or 0.57 percent to end at 11.146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,374.85.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. They noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

The Fed noted economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Gold and biotech stocks were weak, as were commercial real estate, oil and steel stocks, contributing to the downturn by the broader markets.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see July figures for consumer prices later today; in June, inflation was up 0.7 percent on year.

