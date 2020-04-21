Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 580 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 23,800-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses across the board - especially the casinos, financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 536.47 points or 2.20 percent to finish at 23,793.55 after trading between 23,676.13 and 24,247.84.

Among the actives, Sands China plummeted 5.20 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 4.47 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 3.80 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 3.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 3.72 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 3.63 percent, CITIC sank 3.35 percent, CNOOC declined 2.93 percent, AIA Group dropped 2.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 2.57 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 2.48 percent, New World Development fell 2.33 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 2.27 percent, Tencent Holdings dipped 1.96 percent, China Mobile stumbled 1.89 percent, Ping An Insurance slipped 1.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 1.37 percent and WH Group eased 1.05 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

