Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, plummeting more than 2,300 points or 9.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,060-point plateau and it's expected to see further downside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday across all sectors thanks to coronavirus concerns - especially the financials, insurance companies and property stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 969.34 points or 4.03 percent to finish at 23,063.57 after trading between 22,842.25 and 23,631.53.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies cratered 11.58 percent, while Techtronic Industries plummeted 9.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 8.32 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 6.37 percent, Tencent Holdings skidded 6.36 percent, WH Group retreated 5.75 percent, China Life Insurance declined 5.46 percent, CNOOC surrendered 5.17 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 4.99 percent, Sands China dropped 4.52 percent, AIA Group shed 4.41 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 3.61 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 3.42 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 2.86 percent, CITIC slid 2.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 2.04 percent, New World Development was down 1.94 percent, China Mobile eased 1.70 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide February data for unemployment later today; in January, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.