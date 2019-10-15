Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day winning streak in which had advanced more than 840 points or 3.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,500-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil companies, support from the financials and mixed performances from the properties, casinos and insurance stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 17.92 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 26,503.93 after trading between 26,433.43 and 26,609.13.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate surged 2.33 percent, while WH Group plummeted 2.07 percent, CNOOC plunged 1.17 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 1.14 percent, China Mobile tumbled 0.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical skidded 0.85 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 0.80 percent, AAC Technologies and Hang Lung Properties both dropped 0.66 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.39 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.29 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 0.24 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.21 percent, CITIC fell 0.20 percent, New World Development slid 0.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 0.19 percent, Tencent Holdings and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both collected 0.18 percent, Sands China rose 0.14 percent and AIA Group eased 0.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

