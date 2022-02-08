Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 800 points or 3.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 24,330-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued bargain hunting and optimism over earnings news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following heavy losses among the technology stocks and more measured downside from the properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 250.06 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 24,329.49 after trading between 24,149.75 and 24,548.05.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 1.27 percent, while AIA Group rallied 1.12 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 3.30 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 7.52 percent, ANTA Sports weakened 1.04 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.14 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 1.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.24 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.78 percent, CNOOC stumbled 1.11 percent, Country Garden tanked 3.47 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 1.08 percent, Hang Lung Properties eased 0.12 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.72 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.41 percent, Li Ning retreated 1.68 percent, Longfor slumped 0.87 percent, Meituan declined 2.13 percent, New World Development fell 0.16 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 3.48 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surrendered 2.56 percent, WuXi Biologics absolutely cratered 22.77 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday and picked up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 371.65 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 35,462.78, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.79 points or 1.28 percent to end at 14,194.79 and the S&P 500 gained 37.67 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,521.54.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels as they digest the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson (HOG) and education technology company Chegg (CHGG) led the way higher, while drug giant Pfizer fell under pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in December.

Crude oil prices settled sharply lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Oil prices dropped with traders eyeing U.S.-Iran talks, which if successful could flood the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.96 or about 2.2 percent at $89.36 a barrel.

