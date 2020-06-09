Hong Kong shares settle at 3-month high on swift recovery hopes

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets as the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 280.45 points, or 1.13%, at 25,057.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.12% to 10,121.13.

Hang Seng index +1.13%, HSCE + 1.12%

Recovery optimism lifts risk appetite

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets as the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 280.45 points, or 1.13%, at 25,057.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 1.12% to 10,121.13.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 1.1%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT climbed 0.11%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 0.66% higher and the property sector firmed 2.19%.

** Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Hong Kong government would lead a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5 billion) to help it through the coronavirus pandemic, the latest public rescue for a troubled airline.

** Trading in shares of Cathay, together with its major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK and Air China Ltd 0753.HK, 601111.SS, was halted in Hong Kong. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 0.62% at 2,956.11, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended up 0.62%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.38%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.088 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.25% weaker than the previous close of 7.0701.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More