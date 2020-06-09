Hong Kong shares settle at 3-month high on swift recovery hopes

Hang Seng index +1.13%, HSCE + 1.12%

Recovery optimism lifts risk appetite

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets as the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 280.45 points, or 1.13%, at 25,057.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 1.12% to 10,121.13.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 1.1%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT climbed 0.11%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 0.66% higher and the property sector firmed 2.19%.

** Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Hong Kong government would lead a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5 billion) to help it through the coronavirus pandemic, the latest public rescue for a troubled airline.

** Trading in shares of Cathay, together with its major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK and Air China Ltd 0753.HK, 601111.SS, was halted in Hong Kong. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 0.62% at 2,956.11, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended up 0.62%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.38%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.088 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.25% weaker than the previous close of 7.0701.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

