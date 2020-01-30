Hong Kong Shares Set To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting more than 1,500 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,450-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting following heavy selling a day earlier on coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 711.50 points or 2.62 percent to finish at 26,449.13 after trading between 26,330.05 and 27,134.55.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies cratered 7.51 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 6.44 percent, China Mobile plunged 4.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 4.22 percent, WH Group tanked 4.11 percent, Sands China and Hengan International both skidded 4.10 percent, CNOOC sank 3.69 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 3.52 percent, AIA Group shed 3.09 percent, New World Development lost 2.94 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 2.54 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 2.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 2.31 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 2.26 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 2.14 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 1.85 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas eased 1.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower on Thursday but saw a notable recovery in the afternoon and ended firmly in the green.

The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the NASDAQ rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.

The recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter Q4 continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.

