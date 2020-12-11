US Markets
Hong Kong shares rise on vaccine hopes, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

Contributor
the Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian market higher as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted sentiment, although gains were capped due to a flare up in Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.4 to end at 26,505.87, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.4% to 10,452.50.

** Asian markets were buoyed by optimism that imminent vaccinations would fuel economic recovery. U.S. authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, while doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line.

** But the Hong Kong market is clouded by signs of deterioration in Sino-U.S. relationship as the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) begun the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the United States.

** S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies from its index products following a Trump administration executive order. FTSE Russell made a similar move last week, while rival index publisher MSCI is expected to follow suit.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of the U.S.-blacklisted companies, including CRRC 1766.HK, China Communications Construction Co 1800.HK and China State Constrution 3311.HK all fell on Friday.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

