Hong Kong Shares Predicted To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Friday, one day after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,480-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on coronavirus concerns, with profit taking expected following recent sessions of stimulus-generated buying. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and oil companies were tempered by weakness from the casinos.

For the day, the index climbed 131.94 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 23,484.28 after trading between 23,354.01 and 23,791.20.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 4.39 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment plunged 3.72 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 3.20 percent, CNOOC surged 2.51 percent, China Resources Land soared 2.14 percent, Sands China skidded 2.00 percent, AIA Group spiked 1.70 percent, Power Assets accelerated 1.54 percent, Techtronic Industries gathered 1.52 percent, CITIC jumped 1.25 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 1.13 percent, WH Group sank 0.95 percent, New World Development advanced 0.85 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.83 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.49 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 0.46 percent, China Life Insurance and Sun Hing Kai Properties both rose 0.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.38 percent, Tencent Holdings increased 0.16 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.13 percent and China Mobile was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in the afternoon but saw the losses accelerate going into the close.

The Dow tumbled 915.39 points or 4.06 percent to finish at 21,636.78, while the NASDAQ sank 295.16 points or 3.79 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 lost 88.60 points or 3.37 percent to 2,541.47. For the week, the Dow added 12.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 9.1 percent and the S&P rose 10.3 percent.

The recovery attempt in afternoon trading came after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned late in the session, however, leading traders to sell stocks once again amid uncertainty going into the weekend.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, losing for a second successive day on worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.09 or 4.8 percent at $21.51 a barrel.

