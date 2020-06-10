Hong Kong shares of NetEase set to open up 8.1% on debut

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of Chinese online gaming firm NetEase Inc 9999.HK are set to open at HK$133 ($17.16) per share on the first day of trading on Thursday, up 8.1% from the offering price of HK$123 each, according to pre-market data.

That is compared with an expected 0.2% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI, the pre-market data shows.

NetEase NTES.O, which is expected to be one of several large secondary deals in the financial hub this year, raised $2.7 billion in a secondary offering amid doubts that mainland firms can list in New York as Sino-U.S. tensions deepen.

($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.