Hong Kong shares of NetEase set to open up 8.1% on debut

Hong Kong shares of Chinese online gaming firm NetEase Inc are set to open at HK$133 ($17.16) per share on the first day of trading on Thursday, up 8.1% from the offering price of HK$123 each, according to pre-market data.

That is compared with an expected 0.2% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI, the pre-market data shows.

NetEase NTES.O, which is expected to be one of several large secondary deals in the financial hub this year, raised $2.7 billion in a secondary offering amid doubts that mainland firms can list in New York as Sino-U.S. tensions deepen.

($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)

