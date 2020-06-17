Hong Kong shares of China e-commerce group JD.com to open up 5.8% on debut

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com 9618.HK are set to open at HK$239 ($30.80) per share on the first day of trading on Thursday, up 5.8% from the offering price of HK$226, according to pre-market data.

That is compared with an expected 0.4% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI, the pre-market data shows.

Beijing-based JD.com JD.O raised $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, the city's biggest this year.

The listing comes as Chinese firms are putting off plans for U.S. listings amid mounting tensions between the world's top two economies, while those listed in New York are seeking to return to exchanges closer to home.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

