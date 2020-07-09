Hong Kong shares nudge higher as China rally lifts region

Hang Seng index ends up 0.31% China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.31% HSI financial sector sub-index flat; property sector -0.9%

July 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark share index ended higher on Thursday, as an officially endorsed bull run in mainland China markets extended into an eighth day, lifting stocks across the region.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 80.98 points or 0.31% at 26,210.16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.31% to 10,781.89.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 0.4%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT advanced 5.34%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 0.03% higher and the property sector fell 0.91%.

** China's Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 1.39% at 3,450.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended 1.4% firmer. Both indexes ended at multi-year highs as they extended gains into eight consecutive days, the longest streak since January 2018.

** Investors in China's soaring stock market are increasingly turning to Hong Kong for bargains, egging on an investment boom on the back of large tech listings and shaking off fears of political risks in the bruised financial hub.

** China's A-shares are trading at a premium of 35.82% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hang Lung Properties Ltd 0101.HK, which gained 4.6%, while the biggest loser was Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd 1997.HK, which closed 3.61% lower.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.4%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9878 per U.S. dollar at 0809 GMT, 0.24% firmer than the previous close of 7.0049.

** About 2.45 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 117.7% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.08 billion shares a day, and down from 2.58 billion shares a day earlier.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

