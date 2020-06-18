Hong Kong Shares May Tick Higher On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 700 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,460-point plateau and it's likely to see a narrow trading range on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed economic data and rising oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index fell 16.46 points or 0.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 24,464.94 after trading as low as 24,121.89.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 5.40 percent, while Wharf Real Estate soared 2.37 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 1.99 percent, Tencent Holdings accelerated 1.64 percent, CITIC plummeted 1.39 percent, CNOOC plunged 1.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and WH Group both tanked 0.87 percent, Sino Land jumped 0.72 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 0.56 percent, Henderson Land climbed 0.50 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.33 percent, New World Development skidded 0.32 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.28 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.26 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 0.21 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.20 percent, AIA Group rose 0.14 percent, China Life Insurance increased 0.12 percent, China Mobile eased 0.09 percent and Hang Seng Bank, Hong Kong &China gas and Sands China were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks continued to see choppy trade on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow shed 39.51 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,080.10, while the NASDAQ added 32.52 points or 0.33 percent to end at 9,943.05 and the S&P 500 rose 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,115.34.

The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data as the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected last week.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in June - while the Conference Board said its leading economic indicators rebounded more than expected in May.

Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday amid hopes the members of OPEC and its allies will comply with their production cut deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.88 or 2.3 percent at $38.84 a barrel.

