Hong Kong Shares May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,175-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, properties and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 245.05 points or 0.96 percent to finish at the daily low of 25,177.05 after peaking at 25,847.11.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plummeted 3.56 percent, while CITIC plunged 3,15 percent, China Mobile tanked 2.96 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 2.58 percent, China Resources Land skidded 2.45 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 2.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas spiked 2.17 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 1.85 percent, BOC Hong Kong surrendered 1.35 percent, WH Group sank 1.33 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 1.26 percent, Sino Land dropped 1.20 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 1.13 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 1.06 percent, AIA Group lost 1.05 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.90 percent, CNOOC added 0.80 percent, Sands China gained 0.74 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.21 percent, AAC Technologies eased 0.10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 0.08 percent and Power Assets was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release July figures for retail sales later today; in June, sales plummeted 24.8 percent on year.

