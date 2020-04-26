Hong Kong Shares May See Renewed Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 185 points or 0.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,830-point plateau although it's likely to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the properties and casinos and mixed performances from the oil companies.

For the day, the index lost 145.99 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 23,831.33 after trading between 23,730.49 and 23,957.17.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 3.44 percent, while AAC Technologies surged 2.88 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.38 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tanked 2.28 percent, WH Group tumbled 2.06 percent, Sands China skidded 1.90 percent, CITIC sank 1.86 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 1.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.06 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 1.01 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.96 percent, New World Development lost 0.91 percent, CNOOC jumped 0.83 percent, China Mobile fell 0.73 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.43 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 0.18 percent, AIA Group was down 0.14 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.13 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In February, imports were worth 277.11 billion HKD and exports were at 238.56 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 38.55 billion HKD.

