Hong Kong Shares May See Continued Support

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 350 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,725-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index rose 6.10 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 26,725.68 after trading between 26,658.32 and 26,818.44.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance surged 5.01 percent, while Techtronic Industries plummeted 2.75 percent, Tencent Holdings plunged 1.87 percent, WH Group soared 1.58 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.01 percent, Sino Land accelerated 1.00 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 0.93 percent, New World Development tumbled 0.91 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 0.66 percent, CITIC advanced 0.60 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 0.42 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.39 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.32 percent, China Mobile rose 0.30 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.22 percent, AIA Group fell 0.20 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.18 percent, China Resources Land and Sands China both dipped 0.14 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Monday, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow added 57.44 points or 0.21 percent to 26,827.64, while the NASDAQ gained 73.44 points or 0.91 percent to 8,162.99 and the S&P 500 rose 20.52 points or 0.69 percent to 3,006.72.

The strength on Wall Street came amid renewed optimism about the completion of phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal following encouraging comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Strong corporate results from last week also made traders hopeful as earnings season gets into full swing in the coming days, including the likes of McDonald's (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG), UPS (UPS), Caterpillar (CAT), eBay (EBAY), Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR) and Amazon (AMZN).

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Monday on worries that a global economic slowdown could threaten near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.47 or 0.9 percent at $53.31 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release September figures for consumer prices later today; in August, inflation was up 3.5 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.