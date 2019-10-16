Hong Kong Shares May Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which had advanced more than 840 points or 3.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,660-point plateau although it may hand back those gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties and financials, while the oil companies and casinos came in mixed.

For the day, the index collected 160.35 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,664.28 after trading between 26,432.43 and 26,698.56.

Among the actives, New World Development surged 4.06 percent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties soared 2.95 percent, Henderson Land spiked 2.82 percent, AIA Group accelerated 1.83 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 1.53 percent, China Mobile tumbled 1.06 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 0.87 percent, Tencent Holdings advanced 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.43 percent, Sands China added 0.41 percent, CITIC sank 0.40 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.39 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.36 percent, CNOOC was up 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 018 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.11 percent and China Mengniu Dairy was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.