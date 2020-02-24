Hong Kong Shares May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 850 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,820-point plateau and it's predicted to see continued consolidation again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a sharply lower open due to coronavirus fears, although some bargain hunting may take hold as the day progresses. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday, with heavy losses in all sectors on growing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus.

For the day, the index plummeted 487.93 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 26,820.88 after trading between 26,813.22 and 27,105.35.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 3.75 percent, while CNOOC plunged 3.61 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.84 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 2.71 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 2.64 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 2.58 percent, China Life Insurance sank 2.49 percent, AIA Group dropped 2.21 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical shed 2.14 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.99 percent, Power Assets advanced 1.68 percent, New World Development fell 1.39 percent, WH Group slid 1.17 percent, China Mobile was down 0.98 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and the losses accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow fell 1,031.61 points or 3.56 percent to end at 27,960.80, while the NASDAQ lost 355.31 points or 3.71 percent to 9,221.28 and the S&P sank 111.86 points or 3.35 percent to 3,225.89.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in the number of confirmed cases outside of China.

Traders shrugged off concerns about the virus earlier this month, helping propel stocks to new record highs amid optimism the outbreak would quickly be contained. But the continued spread of the virus along with several companies warning about the financial impact seems to have traders reassessing their positions.

Gold stocks were among the few groups that bucked the downtrend as the safe haven precious metal for April delivery soared $27.80 to $1,676.60 an ounce.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday amid rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.95 or 3.7 percent at $51.43 a barrel.

