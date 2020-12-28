Hong Kong Shares May Bounce Higher On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 260 points or 1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,315-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic thanks to Brexit and stimulus news, although profit taking may set in as the day progresses. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the technology stocks and casinos were mitigated by support from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index slipped 71.93 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 26,314.63 after trading between 26,264.32 and 26,514.08.

Among the actives, Alibaba plummeted 7.98 percent, while Meituan plunged 6.88 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 5.41 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 4.85 percent, AIA Group spiked 4.51 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 4.01 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 3.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 2.35 percent, CNOOC jumped 2.18 percent, CITIC climbed 1.87 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 1.80 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 1.79 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.71 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties retreated 1.50 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 1.49 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 1.31 percent, Power Assets advanced 1.23 percent, AAC Technologies declined 0.91 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.65 percent, Sands China sank 0.59 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.53 percent, New World Development rose 0.41 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.11 percent and China Resources Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 204.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 30,403.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 94.69 points or 0.74 percent to end at 12,899.42 and the S&P 500 gained 32.30 points or 0.87 percent to close at 3,735.36.

The strength on Wall Street came in reaction to news that President Donald Trump finally signed a $2.3 trillion government spending bill that includes approximately $900 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

Trading activity remained subdued, however, with many traders still away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Friday.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on travel in several places raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.61 or 1.3 percent at $47.62 a barrel.

