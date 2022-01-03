Hong Kong Shares May Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 310 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just shy of the 23,275-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, supported by oil and technology shares - while concerns over the surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks, gains from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the properties. For the day, the index dropped 122.92 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 23,274.75 after trading between 23,193.19 and 23,605.03. Among the actives, AAC Technologies dipped 0.16 percent, while AIA Group perked 0.51 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 3.28 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 5.46 percent, ANTA Sports declined 1.88 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.62 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.65 percent, China Resources Land dropped 0.61 percent, CITIC advanced 0.91 percent, CNOOC gathered 0.75 percent, Country Garden tanked 4.50 percent, ENN Energy surged 2.72 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.12 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 1.62 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas strengthened 1.15 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.45 percent, Li Ning gained 0.18 percent, Longfor retreated 1.63 percent, Meituan sank 0.89 percent, New World Development slumped 1.30 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 1.55 percent, Xiaomi Corporation stumbled 1.59 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 5.78 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and generally picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow spiked 246.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 36,585.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 187.83 points or 1.20 percent to close at 15,832.80 and the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points or 0.64 percent to end at 4,796.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as optimism about growth outweighed concerns about the Omicron variant in several countries, including the U.S.

But activity was somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting later this week.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased 0.4 percent in November amid strong gains in single-family homebuilding, although outlays on public projects were weak.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday on reports that Libya, one of OPEC's more important oil drillers, will likely lose about 200,000 barrels daily in output over the next week because of a damaged pipeline. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.87 or 1.2 percent at $76.08 a barrel.

