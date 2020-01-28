Hong Kong Shares Likely To Open To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the four-day weekend for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Hong Kong stock market had moved higher in two of three sessions since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,100 points or 3.3. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 27,950-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Wednesday as it catches up on missed negative sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, mainly on bargain hunting after heavy selling in previous sessions. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the casinos and oil companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index added 40.52 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 27,949.64 after trading between 27,774.50 and 27,977.63.

Among the actives, China Mobile surged 2.50 percent, while Sands China soared 1.23 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.16 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 0.81 percent, China Resources Land plunged 0.73 percent, WH Group skidded 0.62 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.47 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 0.37 percent, BOC Hong Kong and Hang Seng Bank both dropped 0.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.35 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.31 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.24 percent, AIA Group added 0.24 percent, New World Development lost 0.19 percent, CITIC rose 0.10 percent and Sino Land, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Hong Kong & China Gas and Power Assets all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday following the sell-off a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 187.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 28,772.85, while the NASDAQ rose 130.37 points or 1.43 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 added 32.61 points or 1.01 percent to 3,276.24.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the sharp drop on Monday. Some traders may have felt the sell-off was overdone, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded more than expected last month.

After five straight days of losses, crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices rebounded on reports OPEC may reduce crude output due to a drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.34 or 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

