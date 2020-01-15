Hong Kong shares falter before U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks in Hong Kong edged down on Wednesday after the United States warned that tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place, hours before the two sides prepared to seal a Phase 1 trade deal.

Hang Seng falls 0.4%, H-shares down 0.5%

U.S. to keep tariffs on China until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin

Analysts question China's pledge to ramp up U.S. purchases

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was down 0.4% at 28,773.59. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE fell 0.5%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 1.3%, the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 0.1%, the financial sector .HSNF fell 0.3% and the property sector .HSNP lost 0.2%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2018.HK, which rose 1.2%, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, which fell 2.4%.

** The lacklustre session took Hong Kong shares further away from the eight-month high hit on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury withdrew its designation of China as a currency manipulator - a major de-escalation of the 18-month trade conflict. .HK

** Trump is set to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m local time. (1630 GMT).

** But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

** China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of the trade truce, according to a source, though some U.S. trade experts call it an unrealistic target.

** In Hong Kong, local jewellery chain operator Chow Tai Fook Jewellery 1929.HK dropped as much as 2.4% after it announced plans to trim its domestic store network, which involved many shops in tourist districts.

** About 1.24 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.64 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.81% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. .HSCAHPI

