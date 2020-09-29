Hong Kong Shares Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market moved lower again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 500 points or 2.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,275-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the oil companies, casinos and properties.

For the day, the index dropped 200.52 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 23,275.53 after trading between 23,256.92 and 23,601.40.

Among the actives, China Resources Land plummeted 2.51 percent, while China Mobile plunged 2.20 percent, Hengan International surged 2.08 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 2.08 percent, Henderson Land tumbled 1.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.48 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 1.46 percent, CITIC declined 1.41 percent, Power Assets surrendered 1.34 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.15 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 1.15 percent, AIA Group sank 1.10 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.81 percent, Wharf Real Estate jumped 0.81 percent, Alibaba climbed 0.76 percent, Xiaomi shed 0.74 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.72 percent, New World Development and CSPC Pharmaceutical both advanced 0.68 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 0.66 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.64 percent, CNOOC gained 0.54 percent, AAC Technologies rose 0.49 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.35 percent, WH Group increased 0.32 percent and Sands China dipped 0.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to end in the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 131.40 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,452.66, while the NASDAQ fell 32.28 points or 0.29 percent to end at 11,085.25 and the S&P 500 fell 15.13 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,335.47.

Although stocks moved off the day's lows, the mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden later today.

Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the markets. Comments by Fed officials that the economy might take longer than expected to recover also affected the markets.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports of a surge in new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $1.31 or 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release August numbers for retail sales later today; in July, sales plummeted 23.9 percent on year.

