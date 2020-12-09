BioTech
JNJ

Hong Kong shares end higher on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine progress

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, tracking bullish sentiment in the region buoyed by Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and other positive news related to the vaccine.

HSI +0.8%, HSCE +0.8%

Financial sector sub-index adds 1.1%

JNJ expects late-stage vaccine trial results in January

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 198.28 points or 0.75% at 26,502.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.76% to 10,488.32.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 198.28 points or 0.75% at 26,502.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.76% to 10,488.32.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 0.9%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 0.44%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 1.14% higher and the property sector rose 0.68%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed down 1.12% at 3,371.96 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended down 1.34%.

** The overall sentiment was boosted after Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign.

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected.

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N cleared another hurdle when the U.S. health regulator released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was barely changed , while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.33%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5315 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.5322.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

JNJ PFE

