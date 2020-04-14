Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment

April 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after China reported smaller-than-expected contractions in imports and exports in March, and as fears over the global spread of the new coronavirus eased.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI ended up 135.07 points or 0.56% at 24,435.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.37% to 9,847.47.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.12%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 0.6% higher and the property sector rose 1.05%.

** China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9%, a better-than-expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd 1113.HK, which gained 3.76%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2018.HK, which fell 3.21%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 1.59% at 2,827.28, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended up 1.93%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 3.13%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0583 per U.S. dollar at 0825 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.053.

** The top gainers among H-shares were BYD Co Ltd 1211.HK up 3.33%, followed by CITIC Securities Co Ltd 6030.HK, gaining 3.31% and China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd 0586.HK, up by 3%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, which was down 2.69%, PetroChina Co Ltd 0857.HK, which fell 2.68% and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, down by 2.31%.

