Hong Kong shares edge up on easing lockdowns, track gains in broader Asia

Contributor
Noah Sin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Hong Kong shares on Tuesday recouped some of the previous session's sharp losses, tracking gains in broader Asia, as countries laid out plans to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Hang Seng up 0.5%, H-shares add 0.4%

Governments across the world seek to scale back lockdown

Market awaits cues from China market re-open Weds - analyst

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares on Tuesday recouped some of the previous session's sharp losses, tracking gains in broader Asia, as countries laid out plans to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.5% to 23,742.13 points, having lost more than 4% on Monday as U.S.-China tensions simmered. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE gained 0.4% on Tuesday.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 1.1%, the IT sector .HSCIIT gained 0.8%, the financial sector .HSNF was 0.1% higher and the property sector .HSNP edged up 0.5%.

** Mainland China's financial markets are closed until Wednesday for a public holiday.

** With China closed, Hong Kong stocks tracked gains in Asian markets and Wall Street on signs that economies across the world were gradually resuming economic activity. .

** "The fall was fast yesterday ... everybody saw Hong Kong market as an ATM (withdrawal of funds) with the A-share market shut. We are steadying a bit after that," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong. "We will need to see how far A-shares fall tomorrow."

** Hong Kong suffered its deepest economic contraction on record in the first quarter, with the worst drop since at least 1974, as the virus dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following months of anti-government protest last year.

** Interbank interest rates in Hong Kong fell across the curve, indicating a rising availability of cash in the city following recent central bank interventions.

** In the wider region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.8%.

** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index .HSISI, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.56% at midday at 5,486.42 points.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters