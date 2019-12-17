Hong Kong Shares Draw Firm Lead For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,200 points or 4.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,840-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials and oil companies, while the properties were down and the casinos were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 335.62 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 27,843.71 after trading between 27,563.44 and 27,894.72.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 4.20 percent, while Tencent Holdings soared 3.17 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.73 percent, China Resources Land plunged 2.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.44 percent, AAC Technologies accelerated 1.86 percent, CITIC jumped 1.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.56 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 1.46 percent, Sands China perked 1.38 percent, WH Group advanced 1.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 1.03 percent, AIA Group added 0.99 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 0.91 percent, New World Development dropped 0.76 percent, China Mobile rose 0.41 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 0.40 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.26 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.11 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

