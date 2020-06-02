Hong Kong Shares Draw A Green Light For Wednesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 1,000 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just shy of the 24,000-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 263.42 points or 1.11 percent to finish at the daily high of 23,995.94 after trading as low as 23,766.15.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 4.60 percent, while AIA Group surged 3.18 percent, BOC Hong Kong soared 2.00 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 1.96 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.58 percent, CITIC and Wharf Real Estate both jumped 1.30 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.29 percent, Hang Lung Properties gathered 1.19 percent, China Resources Land and CNOOC both perked 1.11 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.07 percent, WH Group skidded 1.06 percent, China Mobile sank 0.99 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.86 percent, Sands China added 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.78 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.75 percent, Tencent Holdings rose 0.33 percent, AAC Technologies was up 0.24 percent and Galaxy Entertainment, Power Assets and China Mengniu Dairy were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

