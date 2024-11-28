News & Insights

Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Declares Interim Dividend

November 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings (HK:1001) has released an update.

Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.018 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on January 9, 2025, with the record date set for December 20, 2024. This announcement might attract investors looking for income opportunities in the equity market.

