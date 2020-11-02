Hong Kong September retail sales down 12.9% y/y as coronavirus lingers

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales fell 12.9% in September from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak kept tourists away, but the decline was smaller than in August as the third wave of the pandemic locally abated.

Sales dropped to HK$26.1 billion ($3.37 billion), government data showed on Monday, the 20th consecutive month of decline. The drop compares with a 13.1% decline in August.

In volume terms, retail sales in September fell 13.4%, unchanged with the previous month.

($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.