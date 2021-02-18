Hong Kong sees Feb. 26 start for roll-out of China's Sinovac vaccine

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said it expected to receive a million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine by Friday, with vaccinations expected to start on Feb. 26.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Sophia Chan said the Asian financial hub had formally approved the vaccine for emergency use, adding that it had met the "safety, efficacy and quality" criteria for such use.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Justin Chan; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

