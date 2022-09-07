Hong Kong seeks VIP cure for strategic ills

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong has been absent from the travel itinerary of Wall Street bosses for nearly three years. Now central bank chief Eddie Yue wants to lure them back for a November summit that he hopes will reassert the Asian financial hub’s status. But they’re unlikely to come without exemptions from the city’s Covid-19 quarantine rules. That risks local ire, but there’s little choice. A bolder move against Beijing's zero-Covid approach would resolve the dilemma.

The former British colony has been losing its shine. Over 200,000 residents left between 2020 and this June, according to official data. Morale in the financial sector is low, because of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on Chinese companies listing their shares outside the mainland, and financing caps on property developers, many of whom are listed in Hong Kong. And GDP has shrunk for two quarters in a row, with officials forecasting an annual contraction of 0.5% in a worst case scenario. The new government led by Chief Executive John Lee is unsurprisingly keen to repair the city’s global image.

A high-profile summit like the one Lee and Yue have in mind could fit the bill. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has invited over 100 top global financiers including executives from Citigroup and BlackRock, the South China Morning Post reported as early as June https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scmp.com%2Fbusiness%2Fbanking-finance%2Farticle%2F3181017%2Fhong-kong-invites-global-financiers-two-day-november&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cbf7d30fdd4554d1600fd08da90743e7a%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637981126194547491%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=HkZRuRLOdoxj7ga4NIPKGIPJ5y8Cvu5sq%2FoR2nGUbPI%3D&reserved=0. But Hong Kong’s enduring quarantine rules are a major turn-off. Visitors must spend three days in hotel quarantine, then four days of so-called medical surveillance and frequent testing.

Hong Kong has made exceptions for the elite before. JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon visited in November without having to quarantine. Replicating that waiver for a hundred of his peers, though, may not please local residents who still face restrictions. Financiers are already privately warning they won’t come if the concessions are too generous. And it wouldn’t sit well with mainland China’s rigid zero-Covid policy. Rising cases in the city hinder progress towards reopening the land border with the People’s Republic.

That’s an awkward trade-off for Lee’s new administration. But he might not have much choice. Singapore is stealing Hong Kong’s limelight, with at least five regional conferences on topics from private equity to technology scheduled for September alone. It has no quarantine and has dispensed with most compulsory mask-wearing, bringing it closer to what Western financiers are used to at home.

Hong Kong therefore faces more pressure to show it’s open for business. If Lee is lucky, Covid cases will fall enough that he can end quarantine for everyone. If not, a special deal for the fortunate few may be the least bad option.

Hong Kong is targeting an end to Covid-19 hotel quarantine in November, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 1 citing unnamed sources. The city is planning a two-day summit for global financial executives starting on Nov. 1, and may allow delegates to avoid quarantine even if the city has not relaxed its rules for everyone, the Hong Kong Economic Times has reported.

Eddie Yue Wai-man, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, has personally invited more than 100 of the world’s top bankers, fund managers and financial executives to the summit, the South China Morning Post reported in June citing sources familiar with the plan.

