Hong Kong says will resume BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on April 5

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities said on Thursday they would resume the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations 9 days ago due to defective packaging.

The announcement comes as the city's government tries to convince residents in the Chinese special administrative region to get vaccinated after a sluggish take-up due to dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

