Hong Kong says may have to downgrade annual growth forecast in August - SCMP

Contributor
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Hong Kong may have to downgrade its annual growth forecast in August for the second time in three months, the city's financial secretary told the South China Morning Post, pointing to the weak recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong may have to downgrade its annual growth forecast in August for the second time in three months, the city's financial secretary told the South China Morning Post, pointing to the weak recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Chan Mo-po told SCMP in an interview on Monday that there was a chance the forecast would be further downgraded soon partly because the city's economy in the second quarter was not as strong as expected, and the COVID situation had taken more time to ease than he had predicted.

The Hong Kong government in May this year revised down the real gross domestic product forecast for 2022 to 1% to 2%, from an earlier 2% to 3.5%, after taking into account the deteriorating export outlook.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More