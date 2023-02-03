Hong Kong retail sales rise 1.1% in December

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's December retail sales rose 1.1% from a year earlier as economic sentiment improved alongside with further relaxation of social distancing measures, government data showed on Friday.

Sales increased to HK$33.7 billion ($4.3 billion). That compared with a revised 4.1% decline in November.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7% year-on-year in December. That compared with a revised 5.3% decrease in November.

($1 = 7.8463 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.