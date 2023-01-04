Hong Kong retail sales fall 4.2% in November, snapping two months of growth

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

January 04, 2023 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's November retail sales fell 4.2% from a year earlier, snapping two straight months of growth with tightened financial conditions weighing on local demand, government data showed on Wednesday.

Sales dropped to HK$29.5 billion ($3.77 billion). That compared with a revised 4% growth in October.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 5.3% year-on-year in November. That compared with a revised 2.5% increase in October.

($1 = 7.8171 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.