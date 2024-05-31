News & Insights

Hong Kong Resources Faces Former Directors’ Litigation

May 31, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced that it’s involved in litigation instigated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) against eight of its former directors, relating to the company’s management during 2017-2019. While the SFC is not seeking any orders against the company itself, it is seeking disqualification and compensation orders totaling HK$74.4 million against the former directors. The company, which has since replaced its entire board, does not anticipate any material impact on its operations or business as a result of this litigation.

